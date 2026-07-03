Focus Features

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Marisa Abela and Amy Winehouse
Pop Culture

‘Back to Black’ Biopic Shares First Look of ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

The Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed Amy Winehouse biopic has cast 'Industry' star Marisa Abela to play the late singer, with the film distributed by Focus Features.

Brad Callas1283 days ago
roadrunner-trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for the Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’

Focus Features has dropped off the first trailer for the upcoming documentary, 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,' directed by Morgan Neville.

tara mahadevan1872 days ago
pop
Pop Culture

Pop Smoke Featured in New Trailer for Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

Eddie Huang's directorial debut is a coming-of-age story that features the late Pop Smoke among the cast. The movie's out in March via Focus.

Trace William Cowen2007 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App