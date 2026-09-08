Ben Dandridge-Lemco
Joined March 2020 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
No Hook: How the Structure of Viral Rap Songs Is Changing
Social media has accentuated evolving regional rap styles, putting more emphasis on clever punchlines than traditional hooks.
Ben Dandridge-Lemco2212 days ago
A Conversation With Pop Smoke
Less than two weeks before Pop Smoke’s tragic death, the face of Brooklyn drill spent a day with Complex as he celebrated the release of ‘Meet the Woo 2.'
Ben Dandridge-Lemco2346 days ago
Fivio Foreign Is Always Going Viral
Fivio Foreign made one of Brooklyn drill’s defining anthems, “Big Drip.” Now, he's finally coming to terms with being a rapper.
Ben Dandridge-Lemco2346 days ago