Joe Exotic was once a proud Trump supporter until the disgraced ex-president decided to exclude him from his pardon list. Now, the former zoo operator is putting his faith and loyalty in Trump's successor.

TMZ obtained emails that Exotic (born Joseph Schreibvogel) sent from prison to President Joe Biden and his administration on Sunday. In the documents, Exotic hopes that Biden will release him from prison after Trump failed to pardon him. The emails also contain evidence that Exotic feels will help prove why he should be pardoned.

He also made it clear that he has faith in the Biden-Harris presidency. He explained that he watched a TV special on Vice President Kamala Harris and thinks that she can "help clean up the corruption in the DOJ and other agencies" as well as usher in other criminal justice and prison reform policies.

Prior to being left off Trump's pardon list, Joe Exotic looked up to the disgraced politician. He considered Trump a "straight shooter" who didn't mince his words. Although not being pardoned might be his main reason for switching sides, Exotic also thought it was cowardly of Trump to stay in the White House during the Capitol riots and not express sorrow for the people who were killed. He also took to Twitter where he bashed Trump for not pardoning him.

"I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump. I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post," Joe wrote. "Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first."