Ageless wonder Jennifer Lopez wants to make it very clear: She has never used Botox or plastic surgery to achieve her youthful look.

The 51-year-old entertainer doubled down her claims after sharing a promotional video for her new skincare line, JLO Beauty. In the Instagram post, Lopez got close to the camera to show off the results of her multitasking sheet masks, stating she could no longer see a single line on her face, and felt as though she looked 10 years younger.

But some Instagram users weren't buying it. Multiple people hopped in the comments section to accuse Lopez of misleading her fans about the ways she maintains her youth looks. One person wrote that Lopez's eyebrows and forehead don't "move at all," and claimed she had some help from injectables.

"You definitely have Botox. And tons of it," the user commented. "And it's all good. Just saying."

Lopez caught wind of the allegation and attempted to set the record straight "for the 500 millionth time."

"LOL thats just my face!" she replied. "... I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin’. Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love."

Lopez denied using Botox in an interview with Elle magazine last month, when she recalled the time a doctor had suggested she use the injectable.

"I was 20-something years old, and I haven't ever had Botox to this day. And [the doctor] said, 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.'" Lopez said. "I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, ‘I'm going to pass.’ I didn't like needles anyway .... And I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now. My face would be a totally different face today."