Today marks the beginning of the official Godzilla vs. Kong countdown. Due in theaters and on HBO Max (for thirty days) on March 26, 2021, this film is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, following recent releases like 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters. It's also the 36th Godzilla film and the 12th King Kong film, but forget all of that: this is the ultimate battle between two of the ultimate monsters that doesn't need the knowledge of these previous films to enjoy.

Picking up where Skull Island and King of Monsters left off, we see Kong bonding with a little girl, Jia. It's hard to know why he bonded with her specifically, but there's a bond there that seems unmatched between many in the series. Somehow, Godzilla finds out about King Kong being out in the world, and it's on and POPPIN' from there. Godzilla vs. Kong looks like a serious battle throughout illuminated skyscrapers, in the sea, and other locales. A true tour de force that we wish we all could experience in theaters—at the very least, grab your large screen TVs and soundbars ASAP if you can only take this one in on HBO Max.

A number of familiar faces reappear—including Millie Bobby Brown's Madison and her father, Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler). It also finds everyone from Alexander Skarsgård, who plays Nathan Lind, a geologist studying Kong, and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), among others. But again, it's all about King Kong and Godzilla beating the crap out of each other. Get prepared.

Check out the full trailer up above, and peep the synopsis for the film (and some images) below. And be sure to have your tickets (or HBO Max subscription) ready before March 26, 2021.