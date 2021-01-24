Today marks the beginning of the official Godzilla vs. Kong countdown. Due in theaters and on HBO Max (for thirty days) on March 26, 2021, this film is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse, following recent releases like 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of Monsters. It's also the 36th Godzilla film and the 12th King Kong film, but forget all of that: this is the ultimate battle between two of the ultimate monsters that doesn't need the knowledge of these previous films to enjoy.
Picking up where Skull Island and King of Monsters left off, we see Kong bonding with a little girl, Jia. It's hard to know why he bonded with her specifically, but there's a bond there that seems unmatched between many in the series. Somehow, Godzilla finds out about King Kong being out in the world, and it's on and POPPIN' from there. Godzilla vs. Kong looks like a serious battle throughout illuminated skyscrapers, in the sea, and other locales. A true tour de force that we wish we all could experience in theaters—at the very least, grab your large screen TVs and soundbars ASAP if you can only take this one in on HBO Max.
A number of familiar faces reappear—including Millie Bobby Brown's Madison and her father, Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler). It also finds everyone from Alexander Skarsgård, who plays Nathan Lind, a geologist studying Kong, and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), among others. But again, it's all about King Kong and Godzilla beating the crap out of each other. Get prepared.
Check out the full trailer up above, and peep the synopsis for the film (and some images) below. And be sure to have your tickets (or HBO Max subscription) ready before March 26, 2021.
Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.