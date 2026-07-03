Brian Tyree Henry

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Pop Culture

Reflecting on 'Atlanta' With Its Writers and Directors

'Atlanta' writers and directors Stephen Glover, Janine Nabers, Jordan Temple, and more look back on what made the show special and how it contributed to TV.

Karla Rodriguez1304 days ago
Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in "Causeway," Apple TV+.
Pop Culture

Watch an Exclusive Clip From Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry's New Film 'Causeway'

The A24 film about a U.S. soldier struggling to adjust to life back home was directed by Lila Neugebauer and will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4.

Karla Rodriguez1353 days ago
Brad Pitt attends premiere of 'Bullet Train'
Pop Culture

'Bullet Train' Tops Weekend Box Office With $32.4 Million Opening

'Bullet Train' topped the domestic box office this weekend with a $32.4 million debut, while 'Top Gun: Maverick' continues to break records.

Brad Callas1441 days ago
Atlanta trailer final season coming sept. 15
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for the Final Season of Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’

Donald Glover's acclaimed FX series begins its final bow next month. On Tuesday, the network rolled out a new trailer for the fourth and final season.

Trace William Cowen1446 days ago
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Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry attend 'Atlanta' Season 3 premiere
Pop Culture

‘Atlanta’ Shares Teaser for Fourth and Final Season, Announces When It Will Premiere

Just two months after the Season 3 finale of 'Atlanta' aired, FX has announced a premiere date for the fourth season of Donald Glover's hit series.

Brad Callas1457 days ago
Bryan Tyree Henry Bullet Train
Pop Culture

Here's An Exclusive Look at Brian Tyree Henry's Character Lemon in 'Bullet Train'

Check out these exclusive photos of Brian Tyree Henry's British assassin character Lemon in this summer's action-packed film 'Bullet Train.'

Karla Rodriguez1467 days ago
Donald Glover is pictured in a sketch from a Jimmy Kimmel episode
Pop Culture

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Giancarlo Esposito, and Many More Recreate Hilarious Argument From Nextdoor App

Donald Glover, Giancarlo Esposito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sam Richardson, Jason Segel, and many more link for the hilarious new 'Kimmel' segment "Nextdoor Theatre."

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
Brian Tyree Henry pictured in an interview on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'
Pop Culture

Brian Tyree Henry Learned ‘Atlanta’ Had Reach as ‘White People Who Speak Different Languages’ Approached in Europe

With the third season of 'Atlanta' finally arriving this week, Brian Tyree Henry spoke with Jimmy Kimmel about what took so long and registering his own fame.

Joe Price1578 days ago
Atlanta Season 3 trailer, back in March
Music

Watch the New 'Atlanta' Season 3 Trailer

FX has shared a new Season 3 trailer for 'Atlanta,' which will see Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Vanessa traveling through Europe while on tour.

tara mahadevan1597 days ago
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Bullet Train trailer with Brad and Brian
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Bullet Train’ f/ Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz, and More

Brad Pitt stars in director David Leitch’s new action comedy based on Kōtarō Isaka’s book 'Maria Beetle.' The surefire hit is out this July.

Trace William Cowen1599 days ago
Atlanta Season 3 Cast Photo
Pop Culture

Everything We Know About 'Atlanta' Season 3

Donald Glover's FX series 'Atlanta' has just finished filming Season 3 in Europe, but information is scarce. We're hype, so here's everything we know!

Peter A. Berry1611 days ago
Donald Glover in ATL Season 3 baby
Pop Culture

New ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Teaser Sees Cast Appearing in Strange Product Ads

'Atlanta' Season 3 is just over two months away, and ahead of its release FX has shared another teaser trailer featuring the cast in Europe.

Joe Price1647 days ago
Donald Glover 'Atlanta' Season 3 teaser
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for Donald's Glover 'Atlanta' Season 3

FX has delivered the first teaser trailer for 'Atlanta' Season 3, which finds the characters of the series in Europe. The new season will premiere in 2022.

Jordan Rose1666 days ago

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