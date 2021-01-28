Armie Hammer has lost another job in wake of his cannibal sex scandal.

Variety reports the 34-year-old actor has exited Paramount Plus' The Offer—and upcoming drama series that shares the story behind the making of The Godfather. Hammer had signed on to play Al Ruddy, who produced the iconic mafia film directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

News of Hammer's departure comes just weeks after the actor announced his exit from Shotgun Wedding, an action-romance flick co-starring Jennifer Lopez. The actor explained his decision in a statement to Variety, shortly after an anonymous Twitter account leaked illicit DMs that Hammer allegedly sent to different women.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

The DMs in question included graphic descriptions of Hammer's alleged sexual desires, including rape fantasies, BDSM, and a canablism fetish. One of the messages read: "You just live to obey and be my slave. If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?"

Hammer and his legal team have continued to deny the allegations.

It's unclear if The Offer team has found Hammer's replacement.