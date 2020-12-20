Dua Lipa returned to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the show’s last episode of 2020. In addition to performing songs from her sophomore album Future Nostalgia, she also performed in a skit alongside Kristen Wiig and Bowen Yang.

For the sketch, Wiig portrayed nurse Aubra July who sings for troops during a USO performance. She taps one of the soldiers—Yang, who plays Private Garrett—to join her in singing a song called “Love Bite.” While Wiig plays the husband, Yang impersonates the wife who’s found out her husband is having an affair. The soldiers seem a bit confused that the two are playing roles of the opposite sex, though they do seem to get into the storyline. Later, Dua Lipa appears, playing Marjorie, the girl whom the husband is cheating with.

For Dua’s musical performance, she played Future Nostalgia tracks “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating.” The first time she appeared on SNL was over two years ago, when she took the stage to sing tracks from her self-titled debut project. She was actually slated to return this past March, following the release of her recent album, but the gig was canceled due to the pandemic.

The singer is up for six awards at the upcoming 2021 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia. Watch her SNL skit at the top.