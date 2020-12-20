In Saturday Night Live’s final episode of 2020, Kristen Wiig returned back to the 30 Rock stage to sing about her favorite things this holiday season.

"I consider this home, and it's so nice to be home for the holidays," Wiig said. Wiig added she got employee of the month three times on the sketch show.

The SNL alumnus is gearing up to star as the new villain Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. Wiig appears alongside Gal Gadot returning as Princess Diana and Pedro Pascal as her fellow villain Max Lorde.

It’s been a whirlwind season for SNL, as the show adjusted to production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wiig closes out the year on a high note with musical guest Dua Lipa. As Wiig insisted in promo for Saturday night’s episode, it’s still “the most wonderful time of the year.”

Warner Bros. announced last month that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in both select U.S. theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 25.