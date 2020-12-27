After Wonder Woman 1984’s stellar performance over Christmas weekend, Warner Bros. has revealed that the franchise’s third installation is already in the works.

Variety reports that Gal Gadot will be returning to her heroine role and Patty Jenkins will be back to write and direct the last installment in the superhero trilogy. The announcement arrives as 1984 debuted on HBO Max and in select movie theaters on Christmas Day, with the third movie set to have a traditional theatrical release.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich.

While many chose to watch 1984 from the comfort of their homes, the film still saw healthy ticket sales amid the pandemic. The film garnered $16.7 million domestically from 2,100 North American theaters, and $85 million worldwide—the best debut to date during the global health crisis. Warner Bros. said that almost half of HBO Max’s 12.6 million active subscribers viewed the film on Friday, with millions more watching through cable or wireless access.

“Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we’re seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend,” said Andy Forssell, head of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business. “During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option.”

Simultaneously releasing 1984 on HBO Max and in theaters was supposed to be a one-off, but WarnerMedia announced earlier this month that it will use the model for its entire 2021 roster.