Sony's Metal Gear Solid adaptation, which has long been in development hell, has finally found its Solid Snake.

Deadline reports that Oscar Isaac, who previously expressed interest in the role in a 2019 IGN interview, is attached to star as Solid Snake in the long-awaited Jordan Vogt-Roberts film. It's based on the original 1998 PlayStation game Metal Gear Solid from Konami and series creator Hideo Kojima. It's unclear if Kojima is involved with the project in any form, but the script is written by Derek Connolly, with Avi Arad producing.

Kojima first indicated there had been talks about a MGS film back in 2006, and there's been the occasional update on it ever since. In '08, Konami suggested Paul Thomas Anderson could even direct the adaptation, but that obviously fell through. Vogt-Roberts, who last directed Kong: Skull Island, was confirmed to be attached to the film in 2017, and has expressed his desire to make it R-rated.

Asked what by IGN what dream video game adaptation he'd like to be involved in, Isaac revealed last year he's a fan of the franchise. "Metal Gear Solid, that's the one," he said confidently. "I'm throwing my hat in for that one." Guess it worked out for him.

Isaac has lined up plenty of projects in recent months, on top of the films he already shot. Dune, Big Gold Brick, and The Card Counter, which are all in post-production, are due to come out next year. He's currently shooting the Scenes from a Marriage miniseries, which is an adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's 1973 series of the same name. He's also attached to star in Barry Levinson's The Great Machine, and a Marvel Moon Knight series on Disney+.