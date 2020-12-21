Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones will release the mockumentary Death to 2020 later this month, and Netflix just dropped the first trailer.

Set to feature Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Laurence Fishburne, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Samson Kayo, and Netflix's Stranger Things fave Joe Keery, the special promises to recap the absolute chaos and disaster of 2020. The actors seem to be portraying themselves as well as characters; Ullman, for instance, is playing the Queen, while Grant will play a historian.

"2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add," reads the synopsis for the comedy. "Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was—and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months."

It's certainly not more Black Mirror, but it's bound to be just as bleak considering how 2020 has gone down. The special was directed, produced, and written by Charlie Brooker, who used to produce similiar annual recap comedy specials with his Wipe series on the BBC.

Watch the trailer for Death to 2020 above.