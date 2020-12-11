Federal prosecutors have filed additional charges against celebrity cheerleader Jerry Harris, according to a report from USA Today.

Harris, who became famous through the Netflix docuseries Cheer, was arrested by the FBI back in September for producing child pornography. He now faces seven new counts that include receiving and attempting to receive child pornography and four counts of using, persuading, inducing, and enticing a minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct, and … transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct."

Those six charges are connected to Harris’ alleged abuse of five minors in both Naperville, Illinois, and Corsicana, Texas. According to USA Today, he also faces an additional count for using the internet in Florida to "persuade, induce, and entice" a minor to engage in sexual activity. Harris allegedly traveled from Texas to Florida "for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct … with intent to engage in a sexual act with Minor 5 who was 15 years old.”

After his arrest, Harris was denied bond in October and is currently being held in federal custody as he waits for trial. U.S. District Court Judge Heather McShain chose to keep him behind bars stating that he “would pose a significant danger to the community."

The investigation into Harris’ alleged predatory behavior began after the family of twin brothers sued the cheerleader for sexual misconduct. If convicted, Harris faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

Following the news of Harris' arrest, Monica Aldama, the head coach of the Navarro cheerleading team, shared her sympathies with the victims. “I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news," she wrote on Instagram. "Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I'm praying hard for the victims and everyone affected.”