Disney has announced that 20 new Marvel and Star Wars shows are coming to its Disney+ streaming service over the course of the next few years, Deadline reports.

During its four-hour investor day on Thursday, The Walt Disney Company's Chairman of Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, revealed the news, which also includes 15 live-action, animation, and Pixar series.

"With these Disney+ originals, along with theatrical releases and library titles, we will be adding something new to the service every week,” he said.

Disney also announced that Disney+ has 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2, just 13 months after it launched.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a lot of that has to do with The Mandalorian, which tallied more than 1 billion minutes of streaming. And with today's huge announcement, it looks like Disney+ is primed for even more success. Some of that will definitely be attributed to two of the new Star Wars shows that were announced on Thursday.



Ashoka, based on Rosario Dawson's Mandalorian character is coming.



So is Rangers of the New Republic.

Disney also announced Andor, and included a featurette.

It also gave us our first look at Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

Lando, a series about Lando Calrissian from Justin Simien is also on deck.

Also, Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is bringing us The Acolyte, a "mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.

Disney also announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be directing a Star Wars movie called Rogue Squadron.

There's also an animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off that will feature the Bad Batch.

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

On the film side of things, R2-D2 and C-3P0 will be featured in A Droid Story.

Jon M. Chu is directing a pilot of Willow, which will star Warwick Davis.

The anime-inspired series of short films Star Wars: Visions is also on the way.

A mystery-thriller series titled The Acolyte is being developed by Leslye Headland.