In the latest edition of things we didn’t know we needed is Bill Murray and Jenny Lewis doing a cover of Drake’s summer track “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk.

In an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, longtime friends Murray and Lewis performed their own stripped-down version of “Laugh Now Cry Later,” with Lewis on the guitar and Murray on the snare and kick drum.

Lewis sang the song’s chorus: “Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby / I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby / We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby.”

Murray and Lewis have collaborated before, on the 2015 Sofia Coppola-directed special A Very Murray Christmas.

Drake released the Cardo, G. Ry, Rogét Chahayed, and Yung Exclusive-produced track in mid-August alongside a music video that featured Durk and cameos from a number of star athletes like Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Dave Meyers-directed video was also shot at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. The song also made headlines when fans believed Durk’s lyrics fired shots at 6ix9ine: “Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats,” Durk raps.

