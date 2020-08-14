Drake fans had a reason to stay up late tonight. The Toronto-born rapper unleashed the official music video for his new single "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk.

Drizzy hinted at the drop Wednesday night, when he posted a short video of himself riding on a lime-green jet ski. Though there was no music in the clip, the high-quality cinematography lead many to believe it was part of a visual for a new Drake record. Fortunately for fans, the theories were right.

The star-studded visuals feature cameos from a number of star athletes such as Kevin Durant, Marshawn Lynch, and Odell Beckham Jr. The video, which was directed by Dave Meyers, was shot at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon. Earlier this month, it was reported that Drizzy's private plane was spotted at Portland International Airport. Druski2Funny and Aggy Abby are also in the music video.

The track was produced by Cardo, G. Ry, Rogét Chahayed, and Yung Exclusive.

"Laugh Now Cry Later" follows a number of 2020 Drake collaborations, including "Popstar” and "Greece" with DJ Khaled, “All I Need” and “Twist & Turn” with Popcaan, and “Life Is Good” with Future. The single also comes as Drake prepares to release the follow-up to his 2018 studio album Scorpion. The rapper has been teasing the project for a minute, recently describing it as both “fresh and brand new.”

When he dropped the video for "Laugh Now Cry Later," Drake also announced that his next album will be titled "Certified Lover Boy."

“I’m working on the album, I’ve been working on it for a while now,” Drake told Billboard amid the COVID-19 lockdowns. “I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I tore my ACL (in 2009). And I made a great album out of that. Obviously god has us all inside the house right now. Definitely, it's the most excited I've been about an album in a long time.”

There’s still no word on when Drake’s next album is set to drop; however, the new single suggests it’s right around the corner.

You can stream "Laugh Now Cry Later" now on Apple Music and Spotify, and check out its official video above.