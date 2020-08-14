On Thursday night, Drake dropped off the music video for his Lil Durk collab "Laugh Now Cry Later."

Shortly after it dropped, many took to social media to hypothesize that Durk's verse features a shot at 6ix9ine. If so, it wouldn't be the first time the Chicago rapper has called 6ix9ine out. On the new track, Durk raps, "I'm in the trenches, relax/Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats."

“Can you not play that lil boy in the club cuz we do not listen to rats” lmao Durk ain’t have to do 6ix9ine like that pic.twitter.com/kKumXVLHH9 — 🎃🖤 (@Nige_Da_FooFool) August 14, 2020

Lil Durk dissing 6ix9ine on Drake song.........oh boy — Drake's son 🇨🇦 (@ReppinOctober) August 14, 2020

"can you not play that lil boy in the club we do not listen to rats" lil durk dissed 6ix9ine on a drake single thats gonna go #1, i know 6ix9ine is about to be annoying as hell when he hears this song — 𝔎𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔶 𝔅𝔢𝔞𝔯 (@phillycustoms) August 14, 2020

Durk said fuck 6ix9ine 😂 https://t.co/FpWnfqsntk — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 14, 2020

Best part is Durk dissed 6ix9ine on the Drake song.. BARS. We love to see it.. but anyways #WAP pic.twitter.com/PpQL9Yw4uP — MESSYCARDl//WAP (@TorisaidIt) August 14, 2020

Back in September of 2019, Durk called the Brooklyn rapper a "rat" while speaking to Rob Markman on Genius' For the Record series. "You know what you did. If you not like that man, then stay away from this streets," he said at the time. "You portraying an image that’s really not you. The people behind you know that. I know I can’t go do nothing with him. Cause I know in the back of my head, like man he gon' tell a fucking cop… Ain't nobody deserve to go to jail at the end of the day, but a rat is a rat. I’m not surprised he told."

Back in June, 6ix9ine, who was fresh off his Nicki Minaj collaboration "Trollz" hitting No. 1, called out multiple rappers, including Durk, for not achieved the accolade. It seems pretty safe to say that with his new Drake collab Durk is well on his way to achieving the milestone.

The visuals for "Laugh Now Cry Later," which were directed by Dave Meyers and shot at the Nike campus in Oregon, featured appearances from Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch.

Head here to watch it.