Being a collector of things like Funko's line of POP! vinyl figures can be...weird. Growing up, we copped action figures and played with them until they were damn near unrecognizable. As an adult, were now buying these figures and (checks notes) keeping them in the boxes they are sold in, literally just trying to find shelf space for these cubs to sit in, barely acknowledged. Bait, which you should know as one of the best sneaker boutiques in America, aimed to change that with their KOKIES line, but you may not have realized that initially because this flip on the collectible figure craze is truly unique.

You see, back in September, Bait released a series of miniature Air Max 95 KOKIES keychains to commemorate Nike's "Hidden Message" pack. These miniatures were in four Air Max 95 colorways, including the multi-colored Hidden Message one, with white BAIT socks attaching them to the actual keychain. It wasn't until November that we realized the true power of those keychains when Bait announced their first KOKIES figures (which are modeled after vintage Kokeshi dolls): two iterations of the iconic Bruce Lee (one inspired by Bruce's last film, Game of Death, and a dope bronze version, which is limited to 300 unites). These were announced to coincide with what would've been Bruce Lee's 80th birthday, but when we got our hands on them—AND TOOK THEM OUT OF THEIR PACKAGING!—we made an amazing discovery.

Image via Complex

Removing the Bait socks from the miniature Air Max 95s is simple (MAGNETS!), and those sneaker holes are perfect for the bottom of Bruce's legs. You know what time it is, right?

Image via Complex

Image via Complex

Image via Complex

And just like that, Bait's KOKIES line has become my favorite figure line. I love collecting Funko POP! figures (hopefully you secured that Bait x BAPE Baby Milo figure that recently disappeared), but the added bonus of switching up the kicks that KOKIES can rock? It's an instant connection for the pop culture-obsessed sneaker lover out there.

Now all I need is to get Bruce some Chicago 1s.