Bad Bunny has landed another big acting role.

According to Deadline, the Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican artist has joined the cast of Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. There is no word on what kind of role Bad Bunny will take on, as the details of the film have remained under wraps. David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) will direct the action thriller, which is said to be based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle.

The book tells the story of five assassins aboard a bullet train with conflicting missions and motives. The movie will also star Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, and Andrew Koji. Lady Gaga has also reportedly joined the cast.

Leitch will supervise the script written by Zak Olkewicz. The director and Kelly McCormick will produce Bullet Train under their 87North production company. Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick have also signed on to produce, while Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada will serve as executive producers.

Stay tuned as more information about the project becomes available.

Bad Bunny is also set to make his acting debut in season 3 of Netflix's Narcos: Mexico. He confirmed his involvement in the series during a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year, stating he was in the middle of shooting when production was forced to shut down due to the pandemic.