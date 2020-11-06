Offset has landed another big gig.

Months after appearing in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the Migos member announced he will make his feature acting debut in American Sole, co-starring Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes. According to a press release, the movie will follow two 20-something-year-olds (Davidson and Jackson) who try their hand at sneaker reselling in an effort to make quick cash and achieve their dreams. Things eventually go awry when they find themselves in the red "and a shady investor is their only way out."

The STXfilms drama was written by Ian Edelman, who will also direct. Kevin Hart is producing American Sole through his production company, HartBeat.

In addition to starring in the film, Offset will curate and executive produce American Sole: The Soundtrack Album, which will include original material by the rapper. Offset will work closely with Edelman and Jason Markey—the music supervisor and STX music executive—to create an album that will feature some of today's most influential and emerging hip-hop artists.

"This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting," Offset said in a press release. "Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and Executive Producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready."

Stay tuned as more information about the film becomes available.