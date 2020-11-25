Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife are expecting a baby, and the announcement was made in a very on-brand way:

The Sitch was released from prison in September 2019 after doing a stint for tax evasion. TMZ writes that "there was talk of getting busy" with his wife, Lauren Pesce, for the purpose of starting a family shortly after he was released.

She also shared the family's good news on Tuesday:

At the time of the Jersey Shore star's release, the couple said "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!" On a much more somber note, PEOPLE writes the couple had announced a pregnancy shortly afterward, but that ended in a miscarriage.

“It was the most traumatic thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and I think also for Mike, because he was seeing me suffer and he didn’t know how to take it away,” Pesce told that outlet.

In a separate media appearance, she says that the couple had "actually conceived" the day that Sorrentino got out of prison.

In an effort to exit the post on a far cheerier note, here's the announcement via Instagram. We add this somewhat redundant info because the Jersey Shore cast seemed to share their congrats to the couple in the comments section on this social media site. Read yourself, scan below for the cliff-notes, or click out now...you've got options:

Comments from said relevant figures included the following:

Snooki writing: "LOVE YOU BOTH🙏🏽❤️ sooo sooo excited for you! 💋"

JWoww writing: "OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!"

Pauly D writing: "Now that's a situation my dude!!!!"

Vinny writing: "Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!!"

Deena writing: "So excited for you both! Love you guys so much"

Ronnie writing: "💪💪💪💪💪💪 Amazing!!!"

And the anonymous person running The Jersey Shore IG account writing: "HELP I CAN’T STOP CRYING"

Congrats to the couple.