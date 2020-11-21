Alex Trebek's final resting place will be at his family home.

According to his death certificate obtained by The Blast, the longtime Jeopardy! host was cremated, and his ashes will remain with his widow at the Studio City, California, home. The certificate also lists Trebek's occupancy as "quiz show host," and stated he had worked in the industry for 60 years.

The document, which was signed 10 days after his death, lists pancreatic cancer as the cause of death, and confirms Trebek had battled the disease for 22 months. Trebek announced his stage 4 diagnosis in March 2019, but continued to film Jeopardy! episodes as he received chemotherapy treatment.

The 80-year-old died on Nov. 8, reportedly surrounded by family and friends. His wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan, penned a short message to his fans following the tragedy.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she captioned a photo taken on her and Trebek's wedding day. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

The game show host is also survived by his children, Matthew, and Emily.

Trebek's final Jeopardy! episode will air on Christmas Day. Producers have not shared any information about his replacement.