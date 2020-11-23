Jason Momoa gave superfan Danny Sheehan a huge surprise when the actor FaceTimed the 7-year-old boy last week.

The Game of Thrones alum reached out after seeing a viral video of Sheehan getting an Aquaman action figure. According to Deadline, Sheehan was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer, pineoblastoma, in January 2017 and has been battling the aggressive illness with his family, friends, and community by his side.

In the viral video, Sheehan unwraps the Aquaman toy and shouts passionately, “I love Aquaman!” also saying it’s his favorite character.

Momoa posted part of his conversation with the young boy on Instagram. “So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends, and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny, who is going through chemo and has cancer,” Momoa captioned an Instagram video.

He continued, “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his [GoFundMe] is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO. Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident! Aloha J.”

Sheehan’s 4TheLoveofDanny Facebook page also posted its own video of Momoa’s FaceTime, writing, “Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever—he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.”