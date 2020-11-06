All three seasons of Chappelle’s Show became available on Netflix and HBO Max on Nov. 1—however, it looks like one episode is missing.

Season 2 skips from episode five, “True Hollywood Stories: Prince & Red Balls Energy Drink,” to episode seven, “World Series of Dice & Mooney on Movies.” Episode six, “The Internet & Moment In the Life of Lil Jon” is missing—and it seems due to the fact that Ron Jeremy makes a cameo at one point, The Daily Beast reports. The former pornographic actor was recently hit with numerous sexual assault charges in allegations made by 23 women that date back to 1996. If found guilty, he faces up to 330 years in prison.

The outlet writes that when “ViacomCBS signed over the non-exclusive streaming rights for Chappelle’s Show to Netflix and HBO Max later in the year, the episode was excluded from the licensing deals altogether due to standards and practices.”

The Daily Beast adds that ViacomCBS told the streaming platforms beforehand that episode six would be left off as part of the deals. “The Internet & Moment in the Life of Lil Jon” is available on YouTube and Amazon.

Jeremy is due back in court on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing on his latest charges, wherein he was hit with seven more counts of sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.