The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that seven additional counts of sexual assault charges have been filed against adult film actor Ron Jeremy, Variety reports.

These new charges, which have been brought forth by six women, ranging in age from 17 to 38 at the time, include three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of sexual battery by restraint, and one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration.

One woman claims she was 19 years old when Jeremy raped her during a photo shoot in 1996. Another accused him of rape at a Woodland Hills home in 2008 when she was 17. A woman, who was 26 at the time, alleges he raped her at a party in a nightclub in 2000. Jeremy is accused of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman at a West Hollywood bar in 2013, another one at his home in 2010, and yet another woman at a strip club sometime between 2002 and 2003.

Jeremy was hit with 20 additional charges of rape and various sexual assault involving 17 women in late August. He's facing 11 counts of forcible rape, eight counts of sexual battery by restraint, six counts of forcible oral copulation, five counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, one count of assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration, one count of sodomy, one count of penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, and one count of lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

A total of 23 women have come forward with allegations dating back to 1996. If convicted on all charges, Jeremy can face upwards of 330 years to life in prison. Jeremy is due back in court on December 14 for a preliminary hearing on these latest charges, which he has pleaded not guilty.