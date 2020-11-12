The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Denzel Washington's home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood on Wednesday night after someone reported what was believed to be smoke coming from the second floor of the residence.

Upon arrival, per a report from a regional ABC outlet, fire officials searched the home before ultimately taking their investigation to the roof. No active flames were discovered. From there, firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to search the walls for concealed flats.

"Firefighters thoroughly searched the 28,887 square-foot four-story premises (three floors above ground) with thermal imaging cameras to confirm there were no concealed flames related to the smoke they noted on the second floor upon their arrival," a LAFD rep said in a statement. "The source of that smoke was determined to be one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced, and has now been taken safely off-line. There were no injuries, and all occupants have been allowed to return inside the residence. Firefighters have departed the scene."

Later, a rep for Washington confirmed that the actor and his family were "OK and safe." It was not immediately clear whether he was at the residence in question at the time of the incident.

The Washington-produced film adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and featuring the late Chadwick Boseman in his final role, hits Netflix next month. Peep the trailer below.