Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox brought together many Marvel properties that had been separated from the mothership. The Fantastic Four and X-Men came back under Marvel Studios’ umbrella with the deal, and the latter bought along one famous (and lucrative) Merc with a Mouth for the ride. The planned third Deadpool movie will be the first since the deal and it looks like the gears are turning to bring back Ryan Reynolds’ beloved antihero. According to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, some familiar names have been hired to pen the film.

The industry trades say Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have signed on to the project. The sisters are best known as writers and executive producers for the long-running animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers. They are also the showrunners of the upcoming Fox series The Great North, due out this February.

The Deadpool Twitter account referenced the news on Friday:

The film is still quite a ways off and doesn’t have a director attached. Still, the news of writer signings is some comfort to fans of the series who felt that Deadpool might be scrapped by the decidedly more family-oriented Marvel Studios. Deadline’s sources maintain that any new Deadpool movie will carry an R rating and might even be overseen by directors who had helmed prior installments. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2, is booked solid through next year. However, the COVID-interrupted timeline of Hollywood might give him enough time to clear his schedule and return.

Reynolds previously expressed excitement over the idea of getting to prod the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If Deadpool were to be in the MCU, what a sandbox to play in," he said. "There's a lot more story to tell."