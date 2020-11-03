Similar to Dave Chappelle or Cedric the Entertainer, Chris Rock's comedic career has been tightly intertwined with his love for hip-hop. In fact, the comedian loaned his voice to both Rick Ross' Rather You Than Me and Busta Rhymes' latest album, Extention Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. Despite this deep love for the genre, Rock isn't moved by some of the music created by newer acts.

During a recent appearance on SHOWTIME's Desus & Mero, Rock admits that he's not familiar with YoungBoy Never Broke Again even though he is the biggest artist on YouTube. Rock explains that his lack of current hip-hop is low because he's interested in "album artists."

"Who's the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?" Rock said 13 minutes into the interview. "There's a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to...a whole experience that I can marinate on."

"A musical journey," he continues when describing his view of what an album should be. "The ups, the downs, the weird single that you know—the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it." Rock went on to explain that artists like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole are artists he believes create great albums.

"Kendrick is the truth," he said. "That's what I'm fiending for."

Watch Chris Rock's full appearance on Desus & Mero above.