While a number of celebrities like Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and others either voted early in person or sent a mail-in ballot prior to Nov. 3, some decided to visit the polls on Election Day.

Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and more voted on Tuesday, sharing the moment on social media, where they brandished their “I Voted” stickers and encouraged fans and followers to cast their ballots.

Check out some of their posts below.