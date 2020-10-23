After teasing his fans with a picture of him holding the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, Travis Scott has been announced as a creative partner for the console.

In a brief teaser video announcing the partnership, La Flame can be seen turning on the console with a giant grin on his face. "We heard Travis is a huge PlayStation fan," said PlayStation's Eric Lempel. "So we started a conversation with him that led to this unique partnership."

The official PlayStation blog promises "innovative projects" in collaboration with Scott and his Cactus Jack label. The creative partnership is being billed as a "multi-tiered" collaboration, and is the latest brand collaboration for Scott. So far this year, he's worked directly with Epic Games for a Fortnite event and released his very own meal at McDonald's.

"I'm really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team," Scott said of the collaboration. "Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"

On Instagram Trav wrote, "Meet the gang. ReBuilt a office at the topfloor To chef up."

The promo also features members of the PlayStation 5 team modeling what appears to be a Travis Scott and PlayStation Nike Dunk Low. It's not the only new clothing item featured in the promo, as the PlayStation staff are also wearing Cactus Jack t-shirts, but it is perhaps the most interesting.

There's currently no release date for the sneakers, but the PlayStation 5 launches in North America on Nov. 12.