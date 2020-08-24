A memo obtained by Business Insider confirms Travis Scott has agreed to collaborate with McDonald's, the first of a series of soon-to-be announced partnerships between "big celebrities" and the fast food chain.

"From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture," McDonald's US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley writes in the memo.

"Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald's and our craveable, iconic food," Flatley continued. "He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement."

Trav will not be their only big-name collaboration, as Flatley alludes to a few additional announcements with "a suite of big celebrities" coming down the road, writing, "Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand. We can't wait to share the rest of the lineup... in due time."

Looking back at their Super Bowl commercial, McDonald's appeared to be hinting at their plan to lean into incorporating celebrities into future ads. Titled "Famous Orders," the ad shows which items celebrities, like Kanye West and Patrick Mahomes, choose off their menu.