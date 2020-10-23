13 years ago, Superbad—arguably the seminal high school comedy of the 2000s—careened into theaters to eventually amass a veritable shit-ton of money and glowing reviews.

Now, in the spirit of the 2020 presidential election, a cast reunion and watch party has been announced by Seth Rogen (who co-wrote the script with Evan Goldberg and also played a cop) and star Jonah Hill:

"We are thrilled to have the cast of Superbad join us in the fight to defeat our super awful president," Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement. "With the help of our talented guests, we know that we can win this election for Wisconsin and for the country. Laugh with us as we raise the funds and mobilize the volunteers we need to finish this race strong."

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is hosting the reunion and watch party, attendance of which can be secured by making a donation "of any amount." All proceeds, per a press release, will go toward efforts aimed at establishing Trump as a single-term POTUS.

Rogen and Hill will be joined in the livestream by Evan Goldberg, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Greg Mottola, and Judd Apatow. It all goes down on Oct. 27. Click here for donation and attendance info.