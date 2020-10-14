Though many shows are falling victim to budget cuts and coronavirus concerns, Showtime has enough in their coffers to bring back a fan favorite. The network just shared that it would bring back Dexter, its 8-seasons-long dark comedy about a serial killer who kills other serial killers, for a limited miniseries.

Showtime celebrated the news with a bloody teaser on Twitter.

The revived version of Dexter will pick up eight years after the end of the original series, with Michael C. Hall returning for the titular role. The series’ original showrunner Clyde Phillips will lead the 10-episode-run. Though the series is frequently lambasted for its lackluster, lumberjack ending, the inclusion of Phillips has to serve as an indication that the new run will wrap up better than the original series.

"Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," Showtime President Gary Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. "We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world."

The show is expected to start production early next year. Showtime expects the miniseries wil be finished in time for a fall 2021 premiere.