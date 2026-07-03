Michael C. Hall

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Michael C. Hall
Pop Culture

Showtime Is Reviving 'Dexter' for Limited Miniseries

'Dexter' is set to return for 10 episodes. The limited miniseries features Michael C. Hall taking on the titular role yet again, eight years after the finale.

Alex Galbraith2103 days ago
Cardi B
Pop Culture

All the 2019 Super Bowl Commercials (So Far)

Cardi B, Serena Williams, Zoë Kravitz, Jeff Bridges, and more will appear in the 2019 spots.

Joshua Espinoza2728 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is a 'Dexter' Reboot in the Works? (UPDATE)

This Thanksgiving weekend rumors about a possible Dexter reboot went viral.

erich4chi3884 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Dexter” to Become “Hedwig”

Andrew Rannells will soon be replaced in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" by another seasoned HBO veteran.

Doug Sibor4331 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Michael C. Hall Takes on Climate Change in Showtime's "Years of Living Dangerously"

Michael C. Hall discusses his trip to Bangladesh for Showtime's "Years of Living Dangerously."

MattBarone4429 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael C. Hall, Like You, Wishes Dexter Morgan Would Have Died

Michael C. Hall gets candid, says he wishes Dexter Morgan would have died.

MattBarone4441 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael C. Hall Is a Badass With a Mullet in First "Cold in July" Trailer

Watch Michael C. Hall get extra badass (with a mullet) in this new "Cold in July" trailer.

MattBarone4476 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael C. Hall Responds to "Daredevil" Rumors

Netflix will soon bring us a "Daredevil" TV show and rumors of Michael C. Hall starring have been floating around since. Hall addressed them recently.

holahavito4485 days ago
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Pop Culture

Good News: Michael C. Hall Knows You Hated the "Dexter" Series Finale

A minor consolation, of course, but it's better than nothing.

MattBarone4503 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dexter" Season 8: The Truth Has Begun To Spill

And it won't be pretty.

nancy-stiles4851 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dexter" Return Date Revealed

Get your first look at the eighth season a bit early.

Jason Serafino4933 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael C. Hall Says Dexter "Will Get Caught" At Some Point

In a way, he's already been.

Tanya Ghahremani4968 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Check Out This Teaser Trailer For Season Seven Of “Dexter”

We're getting closer to the end.

Jason Serafino5137 days ago
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