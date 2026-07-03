Permanent Midnight: Michael C. Hall, a Mullet, and Throwback '80s Violence Make for One Badass Movie
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Michael C. Hall and director Jim Mickle discuss their violent '80s throwback "Cold in July."MattBarone
Showtime's serial killer drama ends tonight. This is the takeaway.Frazier Tharpe
High expectations + a season of complete and utter mediocrity (or worse) = a spot on this list.MattBarone
With its frustrating sixth season now complete, the hit Showtime series is down, but not out.Frazier Tharpe