When a new interview with Nicolas Cage makes its way onto the timeline, it's imperative to pause whatever you're doing at that moment and simply enjoy it in full like a five-star meal.

That's certainly the case for this new Interview magazine piece, which sees the classics-stacked actor having one fuck of a chat with his longtime friend (and recent ASAP Ferg collaborator) Marilyn Manson.

Attempting to condense the results down into a passable aggregation piece would do a massive disservice to the must-have experience, thus—for the sake of a headline—we'll just point out that the conversation sees Cage reflecting fondly on a heartwarming tale of gambling gone very right.

Asked by Manson if residing in Las Vegas equates to a frequent habit of the pastime, Cage detailed a moment from approximately three decades in the past which taught him to give up gambling for good.

"The last time I gambled was about 30 years ago," Cage recalled. "I was in the Bahamas, and I walked into a casino and felt like I had my mojo with me, like nothing could go wrong. My game was roulette. I went in with $200, and I didn't miss a number, so much so that even the lady spinning the wheel said, 'Nothing sweeter than a repeater.' In 20 minutes I turned $200 into $20,000, so I went and found an orphanage in the Bahamas, met all the kids and the headmistress, and said, 'This is for you.' I put the 20 grand in her hand, walked away, and never gambled again, because if I did, it would ruin the power of that moment."

As stated above, further aggregation would destroy this deep-dive into 2020 Cage. The full interview also sees the upcoming Joe Exotic portrayer and Manson discussing a tattooed mummy's hand, quarantine habits, the modern classic Color Out of Space, the majesticness of Coppola wine, and much more. Peep it here.

Fellow Cage enthusiasts can also take solace in knowing that The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film in which Cage plays a version of himself (!!!), is a real thing that's actually happening.