Lenny Kravitz has been friends with Jason Momoa for quite some time, and this is despite how Momoa is married to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet. In an interview with Men's Health, Kravitz has revealed that their unlikely friendship took next to no work. He also spoke about how he managed to maintain a friendship with Bonet, with whom he welcomed his only child Zoë Kravitz in 1988.

"People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate," said Kravitz, who married Bonet in 1987 before they later divorced in 1993. "We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'"

Earlier this year, fans loved when Kravitz wished a happy birthday to Jason Momoa, to which he replied, "Love you ohana. Miss u."

Bonet and Momoa got married in 2017, but have been together since around 2005. He added that while the separation wasn't easy, his daughter is "the most real person I know," and that he's very proud of her. "It wasn’t easy, I’m sure, but she’s just forged her way with elegance, you know?" he continued. "Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also spoke about that time his leather pants split as he performed onstage in Stockholm back in 2015. "I don't even think about it," he said about the incident, which saw him accidentally expose his penis to the crowd. "Y’know, John Lennon was [naked] on the cover of that Two Virgins record. If he could do that, then it’s whatever."