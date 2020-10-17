Fans are excited after it was revealed during Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton's Vogue interview that Kim would be relaunching a new rendition of the iconic Velour tracksuit under her SKIM's line.

“The iconic velour tracksuits have been a staple in my closet for close to 20 years!” Kim said during the interview, noting that her newly launched versions are, “versatile, comfortable, ultra-luxe, and fun.”

The collection is set to launch on Oct. 21 through Kim's new SKIM's lineup and will incorporate several of the classic velour silhouettes like hoodies, wide-leg pants, and joggers along with new, more modern pieces like bandeau tops and crew neck tanks in neutral colors. The collection will also run up to 4x sizing.

Ahead of the news, Kim and Paris took to social media and posted shots of her new collection that paid homage to some of their older looks.

This also sparked the creativity of many fans, who paralleled these images with classic photos of Kim and Paris from the 2000's in their vintage Velour tracksuits.