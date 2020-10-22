50 Cent made headlines recently, when he suggested that he was willing to vote for Donald Trump because Joe Biden proposed a tax increase on the rich. This caused such a stir that even Fif's ex offered to line his pockets just to keep him from siding with Trump.

Chelsea Handler told the rapper that she would gladly pay his taxes if he doesn't cast a vote for Trump.

"Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses," she tweeted on Wednesday. "Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?"

50 Cent and Handler dated for a few months back in 2010., and after hearing that the rapper-turned-mogul was seemingly supporting Trump, Handler claimed that 50 was no longer her "favorite ex."

"Oh my God this is effecting my love life now," 50 tweeted when he heard that Handler was upset with his antics. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

Biden has reportedly proposed a new tax plan that would include tax breaks for the poor, but increase taxes for citizens making over $400,000 a year. In New York City and California, this would result in the wealthy paying over 60% in taxes. Since he's a multi-millionaire, 50 would presumably be subjected to these tax hikes.