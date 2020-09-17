Tatiana Maslany has been cast as She-Hulk in Marvel's eponymous Disney+ series, Deadline reports. Kat Coiro has already signed on to direct, while Rick and Morty scribe Jessica Gao will lead the writers' room.

She-Hulk, who happens to be the last major character that Stan Lee co-created, is Jennifer Walters , an attorney and cousin to the Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner. An emergency blood transfusion from Banner is what gave Walters her Hulk-like abilities, but unlike her cousin, she maintains her intelligence when she transforms into her superhero self.

She-Hulk is the latest Marvel Studios series headed to Disney+, joining The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. During a March visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mark Ruffalo teased that he was in "preliminary talks" to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in She-Hulk.

There is no time table set for when She-Hulk will begin shooting, as Coiro and the rest of the team continue to build out the cast. Coiro has directed a series of TV shows prior to this, including Dead To Me, Shameless, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Mozart in the Jungle among others.

Maslany meanwhile, is best known for her roles in Orphan Black, HBO's Perry Mason, and the films Stronger and Destroyer. She also recently appeared on Broadway opposite Bryan Cranston in 2018’s Network.