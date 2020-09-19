Selena Gomez is calling out Facebook for its lack of accountability.

On Friday, Gomez shared posts to her Instagram Stories aimed directly at Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg. The singer made it clear that she's upset about Facebook allowing "misinformation" and "hate" to be promoted on its platforms.

"Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry," she wrote. "I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it."

Gomez—who is the co-chair of the "When We All Vote" initiative—went on to claim that this misinformation could be detrimental to the upcoming election. As a result, she urged Facebook to shut down any group or profile spreading falsehoods.

"We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting," she continued. "There has to be fact-checking and accountability. Hope to hear back from you ASAP."

Gomez shared this message with her 193 million Instagram followers. She is one of several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington, and Dwyane Wade to promote #StopHateforProfit by blacking out their social media pages.