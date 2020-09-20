Dave Chappelle won big with his Netflix stand-up special Sticks & Stones nabbing three awards at this week's Creative Arts Emmys. Although these accolades can speak for themselves, the comedian decided this was a perfect opportunity to fire back at critics.

After winning the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special, Chappelle gave pundits his version of an "I told you so."

"Boy, this comes as a complete surprise," Chappelle said sarcastically. "I mean, I read all the reviews and they said so many terrible things. They were embarrassed for me; I had lost my way, it wasn't even worth watching—I hope all you critics learn from this. This is a teachable moment. Shut the fuck up, forever."

In Sticks & Stones, Chappelle attacks several hot-button issues like cancel culture, Kevin Hart's and Michael Jackson's respective scandals, and the LGBTQ+ community. This quest to find humor and everything was a hit with fans, but some critics felt it missed the mark. Still, Chappelle stuck to his guns and proved to be victorious in the end.

"It's a special night because comedy gets to be itself," Chappelle said. "It's all we've ever wanted. I hope the war is over. We good? And as always, I would like to thank my wife, Elaine. Elaine has been with me for the last 25 years and has had to endure the pains of living with the greatest comedian ever."

The comedian didn't take this victory lap alone. Chappelle used portions of his speech to rip into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for looking over consistent talent to push agenda.

"Stan Lathan has been directing television since 1968," Chappelle continued in regards to the director of Sticks & Stones. "Any show I watched growing up, he directed it ... And finally—you motherfuckers finally—gave him an Emmy tonight. He deserves so much more, but I'm glad you came around."