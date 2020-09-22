The Gundam Factory in Yokohama, just south of Tokyo, took their life-sized replica of the RX-78 model for a spin. Standing at 60-feet-tall and 25 tons, this marvelous recreation is capable of kneeling, moving its fingers, and pointing to the sky, making it the first of its kind to feature a wide array of movements.

The most striking moment may be when this model showcases its ability to turn its head, and open its eyes up in the direction of onlookers.

The Gundam Factory was scheduled to open its amusement park in October, but it has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, this model is being held at the Port of Yokohama where it will remain for a year.