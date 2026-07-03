Robot

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

This photograph shows the character Olaf talking about the new World of Frozen, inside the Disney Adventure World
Pop Culture

People Are Losing It Over Disney's New Olaf Robot Malfunctioning

The moment was caught on video as the robot froze mid-performance and collapsed in front of a crowd.

Holly Riordan108 days ago
A UNITREE booth displaying a humanoid robot and a person on a screen. The booth has bright lights and a modern design.
Pop Culture

Humanoid Robot Accidentally Slaps Boy During Public Demo in China

A humanoid robot accidentally hits a child mid-routine, raising questions about safety.

Samantha Giambra-Plaisance112 days ago
Two people assist a robot in a restaurant. The robot wears an apron with "I'M GOOD" and an orange face design. Lanterns hang above.
Life

Order-Taking Robot Glitches Into Nonstop Dance Mode, Staff Forced to Step In

A viral clip shows employees struggling to shut down the server turned dancing machine.

Alex Ocho120 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Gives Robot Lap Dance, Falls to Ground in Viral Video: 'Delete or I Will Sue'

The rapper and the robot both tumbled onto the cement in the viral clip.

Trey Alston159 days ago
Neo home robot
Life

Neo, the $20,000 Home Robot, Can Take Out Your Trash and Water Your Plants

Neo is a new humanoid robot that performs basic tasks around the home.

Jessica Mcbride260 days ago
Advertisement
A Burmese python is seen on display at the registration event and press conference for the start of the 2013 Python Challenge on January 12, 2013 in Davie, Florida.
Life

Florida Built $4K Furry Robo-Rabbits to Catfish Giant Pythons

The Sunshine State's python-luring pilot is leveling up, adding scent to its heat-and-motion decoys.

Maggie Ekberg285 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a black dress with a bow in her hair, standing in front of lush green foliage.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Criticized for Posing with Cybertruck, Tesla Robot Amid Elon Musk Backlash

People suggested Kim Kardashian was tone-deaf for aligning herself with Elon Musk

Alex Ocho488 days ago
Snoop Dogg talks to Kai Cenat's robot during a Twitch stream.
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg React After Kai Cenat Gifts Him $24,000 Robot

"I'm gonna get you a robo-b*tch," Snoop said as he reckoned with his new friend.

Joe Price599 days ago
Kim Kardashian smiling in a black shirt on the left; a robotic hand interacting with a human hand wearing a ring on the right.
Pop Culture

Watch Kim Kardashian Become Besties With Tesla Optimus Robot

Elon Musk first introduced Tesla's humanoid robot in October.

Alex Ocho605 days ago
Optimus, also known as Tesla Bot,
Life

Tesla’s Optimus Robot Reveal Inspires Hilarious Memes About Blunt Rolling, Waiting in Sneaker Lines, and More

X users had some hilarious reactions to the auto giant's Optimus Robot.

Joshua Espinoza637 days ago
Advertisement
2 Chainz, Optimus Robot, Swae Lee
Life

2 Chainz and Swae Lee Interact With Tesla Optimus Robot at Elon Musk's 'We, Robot' Event

At Elon Musk's 'We, Robot' event, 2 Chainz and Swae Lee interacted with a Tesla Optimus robot, prompting it to sing Swae's hit "Sunflower."

Mark Elibert643 days ago
A robotic hand holds out a flower to a human hand reaching towards it, symbolizing human-robot interaction and connection
Life

We've Got 6 Months Until There’s Widespread Robot Sex, According to Resurfaced 2016 Tabloid Report

The original 2016 tweet is again at the center of a plethora of jokes, confessions, and more.

Trace William Cowen765 days ago
Life

Flamethrower-Wielding Robot Dogs Will Soon Be Available for Purchase

What's better than a robot dog? A robot dog with a flamethrower strapped to its back.

Jose Martinez1121 days ago
San Francisco Vote to Give Police Ability to Use Killer Robots
Life

Approval of Deadly Police Robots Put on Hold After San Francisco Officials' New Vote (UPDATE)

In a surprising turn of events, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to “explicitly ban the use of robots in such fashion for now," per the AP.

Joshua Espinoza1325 days ago
Image of two lifelike Promobot robots
Life

Robot Company Offers to Pay $200K to Use One Person's Face and Voice ‘Forever'

A Russian robotics company has offered $200,000 to an applicant who is willing to have their face and voice recreated for use in a humanoid robot.

tara mahadevan1689 days ago
Advertisement
Xenobots are shown replicating in this image.
Life

Scientists Say Living Robots Known as Xenobots Have Achieved an ‘Entirely New Form of Biological Reproduction’

We have frog cells to thank for this latest feat of science, which builds on last year's unveiling of Xenobots, which are computer-designed lifeforms.

Trace William Cowen1690 days ago
elon-musk
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Announces Plan for Humanoid Robot During Tesla’s AI Day

During Tesla's AI Day presentation, CEO Elon Musk unveiled what the company is calling a Tesla Bot that looked eerily human at the end of the show.

Jordan Rose1792 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App