The drag community is mourning the loss of Chi Chi DeVayne, a revered entertainer and fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race star.

Though the cause of death has not been confirmed, the tragedy occurred about a week after DeVayne—born Zavion Davenport—revealed she had been hospitalized for kidney failure.

"So tomorrow they’re going to give me a biopsy on my kidneys and let me know what it is that’s making my blood pressure so high, so I just want to say that I love you guys," she wrote on Instagram. "... I see you alls outpouring of love. I promise I’m gonna call y’all back I’m just still overwhelmed."

According to Pink News, DeVayne revealed in 2018 she had been diagnosed with scleroderma, a tissue disease that affects the kidneys, lungs, heart, and other internal organs.

"Bottling this up has had me in a state of depression," she said at the time "… it has made me hate my appearance … and also made me stray away from the public eye, but I’m no longer hiding and living in a state of fear … I just ask you all to keep me in your prayers as I battle with this life changing illness."

DeVayne appeared in RuPaul's Drag Race season 8, as well as RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season 3. The series' host expressed condolences via Twitter on Thursday:

Celebrities, fans, and other Drag Race alum have also taken to Twitter to pay tribute to DeVayne. You can read some of the messages below.