Latest Stories
Prompt Asking X Users to Name a Celebrity Who Gagged an Interviewer Goes Viral
Users responded with clips of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more.
Lizzo Criticizes 'Complicit Silence' Over Transphobia and Other Forms of Bigotry
The Grammy-winner expressed her frustration in a series of tweets on Wednesday, writing, "Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now."
Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum, Dead at 34
RuPaul and other 'Drag Race' stars took to social media on Thursday to mourn the tragic loss. The cause of DeVayne's death was not immediately clear.
Watch RuPaul Transform Pete Davidson into the 'Future of Drag' on 'SNL'
Davidson reprised one of his trademark characters for the sketch.
Larry David, Jason Sudeikis, and More Talk Iowa Results in 'SNL' Democratic Debate Cold Open
'SNL' parodied the most recent Democratic debate for tonight's cold open.