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Latest Stories

Lady Gaga
Pop Culture

Prompt Asking X Users to Name a Celebrity Who Gagged an Interviewer Goes Viral

Users responded with clips of Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and more.

tara mahadevan275 days ago
Lizzo attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023
Music

Lizzo Criticizes 'Complicit Silence' Over Transphobia and Other Forms of Bigotry

The Grammy-winner expressed her frustration in a series of tweets on Wednesday, writing, "Transphobia is lookin real rooted in racism right about now."

Joshua Espinoza1226 days ago
Chi Chi DeVayne
Pop Culture

Chi Chi DeVayne, 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum, Dead at 34

RuPaul and other 'Drag Race' stars took to social media on Thursday to mourn the tragic loss. The cause of DeVayne's death was not immediately clear.

Joshua Espinoza2157 days ago
Chad & RuPaul SNL
Pop Culture

Watch RuPaul Transform Pete Davidson into the 'Future of Drag' on 'SNL'

Davidson reprised one of his trademark characters for the sketch.

Xavier Hamilton2350 days ago
This is a photo of Larry David.
Pop Culture

Larry David, Jason Sudeikis, and More Talk Iowa Results in 'SNL' Democratic Debate Cold Open

'SNL' parodied the most recent Democratic debate for tonight's cold open.

Eric Diep2350 days ago
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