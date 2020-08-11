Kamala Harris has officially returned to the 2020 race. Which is great news for Maya Rudolph fans.

After Joe Biden announced Harris as his vice president running mate on Tuesday, Rudolph's name immediately began trending on social media. The Saturday Night Live alum made multiple cameos during the 45th season, portraying Sen. Harris throughout the Democratic primary race. The Harris role recently earned Rudolph an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Rudolph reportedly learned about Harris VP nomination during a Tuesday panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly. Her response? "That's spicy."

The 48-year-old comedian told the outlet she would be happy to return to the SNL stage to reprise her role as Harris.

"I love going to the show any excuse I can get ... I just didn't really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there's anyone who can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there," she said. "Ever since I was a kid, truly, I wanted to be on any kind of SCTV, Saturday Night Live, and I can't believe that I got to work there, and I can't believe that it's my family still. I'm so thrilled that I got to go back. It's my favorite place to play."

Fans also expressed excitement over potentially seeing Rudolph return to Studio 8H for the presidential race—and potentially the next four to eight years. You can read some of the responses below.