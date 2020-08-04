Kevin Hart is joining the chorus of Ellen DeGeneres defenders, speaking out against the “hate shit” the talk show host has received since a detailed report revealed The Ellen Show’s allegedly toxic workplace environment.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet,” Hart wrote on Instagram under a photo of the two celebrities. “Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate shit has to stop.”

Later in the caption, Hart wrote that his post is not to “disregard the feelings of others and their experiences,” but instead “to show what my experiences have been with my friend.”

A couple years ago, Ellen gave Hart some slack over backlash he received for past homophobic comments. She was one of Hart's public supporters during the controversy that cost him the 2018 Oscars gig.

Hart’s IG post follows a message of support from Katy Perry, who defended her friend on Twitter.

In case you’re new to all this, the “negativity” aimed at DeGeneres comes after a report from BuzzFeed News detailed the allegedly toxic environment of the show and treatment toward staff. In a more recent report, Ellen Show ex-producer Hedda Muskat said she had never been around such a "toxic host."

DeGeneres and Warner Bros. responded to the allegations last week, releasing a statement saying the show had launched an internal investigation.

“Though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” the statement said. “We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”

In response to the increasing number of celebrities coming to DeGeneres' defense, many regular folks have pointed out that, well, duh. Ellen's job is to be buddy-buddy with the rich and famous, so of course y'all have good experiences with her. Her workers? That's allegedly another story.