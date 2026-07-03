Harassment

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Lizzo
Music

Lizzo Gives Update on Harassment Lawsuit, Says She’s ‘Not Afraid of the Truth Coming Out'

Lizzo addressed her harassment lawsuit while speaking about her album on 'Today', expressing that she’s “not afraid to fight” them.

Trey Alston40 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 15: Tory Lanez performs at Le Nouveau Casino on March 15, 2018 in Paris, France.
Music

Tory Lanez Requests Restraining Order Against Prison Guard, Claims Threats

The rapper alleges that he's been the victim of intimidation and harassment by a prison guard.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
50 Cent smiling, wearing a blue cap and jacket, pointing at the camera, surrounded by people in a lively atmosphere.
Music

Former Executive Alleges 50 Cent Fired Her After She Refused to Participate in Illegal Acts

Monique Mayers, who formerly worked at 50 Cent's various business enterprises, filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Joe Price77 days ago
Nia Long at the NAACP Hollywood Bureau Symposium held at Museum of Tolerance on February 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nia Long Files Restraining Order Against Woman Who Thinks They’re Romantically Involved

The actress claims the stalker is under the false impression that they're romantically involved.

Jaelani Turner-Williams115 days ago
Lizzo with long red hair, wearing a brown sheer outfit, stands in front of a backdrop of white flowers and draped fabric.
Music

Lizzo on ‘False Allegations’: ‘The Courtroom That Truly Matters Is the Court of Public Opinion'

The singer was sued by three of her former dancers in August 2023 for sexual harassment and more.

Alex Ocho208 days ago
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(L-R) Yi Zhou and Jeremy Renner.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Accuser Thought Her Relationship With Actor Was 'Maybe True Love'

Filmmaker Yi Zhou has accused the Marvel star of pursuing her romantically and later threatening to call ICE on her.

Alex Ocho246 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert with blonde dreadlocks and a septum piercing, wearing a black shirt, standing against a wooden background.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Lawsuit by Former Assistant Dismissed

A now-dismissed lawsuit alleges the rapper subjected his assistant to continuous unwelcome sexual demands and advances for two years.

Alex Ocho250 days ago
Jeremy Renner
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Denies Chinese Filmmaker's Allegations of Harassment and Threatening to Call ICE

“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue.”

Trey Alston251 days ago
A reporter holding a KEZI 9 microphone is surrounded by excited people in a stadium. One person is shouting behind her.
Life

Oregon Sports Reporter Reacts After Fans Shout '6-7' During Broadcast: 'Live TV Is Unpredictable'

What started out as a normal liveshot for Olivia Cleary quickly turned chaotic and has since gone viral.

Alex Ocho262 days ago
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Tyler Perry
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Accuser Recounts Details of Alleged Assault Incident in New Interview

Derek Dixon accused Perry of sexual assault and harassment in a $260 million lawsuit.

tara mahadevan311 days ago
Bhad Bhabie.
Pop Culture

Bhad Bhabie Blasts Mom for Allegedly 'Harassing' Her: 'You Still on My Payroll'

The rapper and influencer has accused her mother of "spreading false stories" about her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams372 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a striped outfit with floral backdrop, and Megan Thee Stallion in a sparkling dress with a fur stole, posing at an event.
Music

Nicki Minaj Shades Megan Thee Stallion Over Car Sex Lawsuit: 'Vengeance Is the Lord’s Law’

Last year, a man filed a lawsuit against Meg, claiming she had sex with another woman in front of him.

tara mahadevan374 days ago
Tyler Perry with glasses and a beard stands against a blue background, wearing a black and white jacket.
Pop Culture

Tyler Perry Accuser Shares Alleged Texts From Filmmaker: ‘G-Spot Right on These Bottoms'

'The Oval' cast member Derek Dixon has accused Perry of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Joe Price394 days ago
Alex Cooper with long blonde hair in a light-colored dress poses at the Tribeca Festival. The background features the festival's logo.
Pop Culture

'Call Her Daddy' Host Alex Cooper Tearfully Accuses Her College Soccer Coach of Sexual Harassment

The host of 'Call Her Daddy' opens up about the allegations in her Hulu docuseries 'Call Her Alex.'

Joe Price403 days ago
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Smokey Robinson.
Music

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault by Fifth Woman (UPDATE)

A new lawsuit accusing Smokey Robinson of sexual assault was filed by former female employees.

Alex Ocho437 days ago
Vitaly Zdorovetskiy at a press conference
Pop Culture

Vitaly Will Remain in the Philippines Pending Charges After Viral ‘Disturbing the Peace’ Stream

The controversial streamer was reportedly apprehended by authorities last week after he streamed himself pranking Filipinos and harassing security guards in the country.

Alex Ocho466 days ago
Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Arrested
Pop Culture

Streamer Vitaly Reportedly Arrested in the Philippines After ‘Disturbing the Peace’ Videos Go Viral

The controversial 33-year-old streamed himself pranking Filipinos and harassing security guards in Bonifacio Global City over the weekend.

Alex Ocho471 days ago

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