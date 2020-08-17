The Matrix 4, like a slew of other highly anticipated releases, did indeed have its drop date pushed back due to COVID-19. But in a new interview, returning star Keanu Reeves—who's always a total fucking joy to watch in a press junket—gave an encouraging update on the production and touted creatives' innate ability to more easily adapt to such sweeping changes.

"Well, it's great and an honor and I'm very grateful to be working," Reeves said of returning to the beloved franchise, per the Associated Press. After acknowledging the sound of sirens in the background of the social distancing-friendly vide interview, Reeves continued by praising the safety measures in place on the set of director Lana Wachowski's Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. co-production.

"There's some really thoughtful effective protocols in place," he said. "The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted. You know, I think everyone loves the project and just really, I mean, if you're ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or 'How do we do this?' [then] show business people are the best."

Diving deeper into why that is, Reeves explained that there's a certain inventiveness inherent in the creative spirit that dates back to the art of eons ago.

"We're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done," Reeves said. "We think on our feet and [have] that kind of spirit, that kindred spirit of just coming together. You know, it goes back to, like, 'Let's put on a show! We'll get some props! We've got some things! We're gonna write!' And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."

Later this month, Reeves fans will have the opportunity to see him return to another franchise of yore—Bill & Ted—alongside Alex Winter. The Matrix 4, meanwhile, is now slated to be released on April 1, 2022.