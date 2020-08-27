M88 has added some big names to its roster of clients.

According to Variety, Donald Glover and Idris Elba are among the stars who will sign with the newly launched representation firm. The entertainers will join other celebrities, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Naomi Scott, Sullivan Stapelton, Caleb McLaughlin, Carmen Cuba, Riz Ahmed, and Michael B. Jordan, who was said to be M88's first client.

Announced earlier this week, the firm was formed by ex-WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder/CEO Charles D. King. The two previously worked together at the William Morris Agency back.

"Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/partner at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO," said Sun, who will reportedly own the majority of M88. "He is a unique force in the industry, and someone I deeply admire as a colleague and close confidante. Given our aligned values and shared history, this partnership is a natural evolution and necessary step."

Sun will serve as M88's president and managing partner, while King's new MACRO Management will merge its operations with the firm. Former CAA motion picture agent Jelani Johnson and former Paradigm motion picture agent Gaby Mena have also signed on as M88 partners.

"I am truly thrilled to work directly with Phil again and to launch this new venture together," King said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "His keen eye for talent, passion and advocacy for artists and authenticity and his deal making prowess are undeniable. Additionally, he is an exceptional executive and leader who completely aligns with the mission and values of MACRO in life and practice. We look forward to growing and building with him."

Variety reports Glover, Elba, and the other aforementioned clients will continued to be repped by WME.